Manipur Violence: Kuki Community Members Unhappy Over Being Named In Peace Committee Without Consent

Manipur violence | FPJ

Kuki community leaders, who are upset that their names were included in the peace committee formed after instructions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help diffuse tensions in the violence hit Manipur, threatened to boycott the peace committee saying that firstly they were not asked if they wanted to become members of the peace committee and second, they are unhappy that Manipur CM N Biren Singh and his supporters are part of the peace committee.

Committe formed on Saturday



The 21-member commitee, formed on Saturday, is chaired by Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Several people who were made members of the panel said that they had been added without their consent. Among them are Kuki Inpi Manipur President Ajang Khongsai, who said that the panel includes members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a civil society group in Imphal that “has declared war against the Kukis.”

Others like retired Indian Defence Accounts Service officer J. Lhungdim – who also said he was included without his consent – said that after having served the government for 37 years people like him were “being referred to as foreigners by the CM.”



Lhungdim asked for Union government officials to lead the panel. Former Manipur Director General of Police P. Doungel, who was appointed as Officer on Special Duty -OSD (Home) department on June 1, is also in the panel.

Internet ban continues

Manipur minister for information and public relations, R.K. Ranjan, said a day ago that more than 50,000 people, displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, are staying in 349 relief camps. The state continues to remain under an internet ban, this time extended till June 15. The ban has been in effect from May 3.

The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community in Manipur resulting in widespread violence had broken out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.