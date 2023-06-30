Manipur Violence: Biren Singh's Supporters Prevent CM From Meeting Governor, Tear His Resignation Letter |

Protests broke out once again on Manipur streets after the news of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation came into light on Friday. Hundreds of women hit the roads in Imphal in support of CM Singh and raised slogans against his resignation. "We will not let him resign," said the protestors as Singh left his residence to meet the State Governor. Visuals of the protest have been surfaced on the internet.

Reportedly, the resignation letter was torn by one of the supporters and they prevented him from meeting the Governor. Images of the torn letter have gone viral.

Congress Asks PM Modi To Sack Biren Singh

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ethnic violence raging through Manipur. Kharge, on Monday, said that PM Modi should first sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. He further stated that no amount of propaganda of the BJP-led government can cover up its abject failure in handling Manipur violence situation.

"There is news that finally the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur. For the last 55 days Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. The whole country is waiting to hear his 'Manipur Ki Baat'," he wrote in his tweet.

Suggestions To Restore Peace

In his tweet, Kharge further suggested several steps to restore peace in the violence struck state. He said that the government should talk to all parties and find a common ground regarding the resolution of the issue.

He suggested, "If Modi ji really thinks anything about Manipur then first of all sack your CM. Seize weapons stolen from extremist organizations and anti-social elements. Start talks with all the parties and find a common political path."

"End the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure availability of essential commodities by opening and keeping national highways safe. A package of relief, rehabilitation and livelihood for the affected people should be prepared without delay. The announced relief package is inadequate," he further wrote.