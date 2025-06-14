 Manipur Police, Army Seize 328 Guns, 10 Grenades In Joint Operation Across Five Valley Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur Police, Army Seize 328 Guns, 10 Grenades In Joint Operation Across Five Valley Districts

Manipur Police, Army Seize 328 Guns, 10 Grenades In Joint Operation Across Five Valley Districts

The arms seizure was made by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
A large cache of arms and ammunition, including over 300 rifles, were recovered from the five Imphal valley districts of Manipur. | X @manipur_police

Imphal: A large cache of arms and ammunition, including over 300 rifles, were recovered from the five Imphal valley districts of Manipur, an official said on Saturday.

The arms seizure was made by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

Among the items seized were 151 SLR rifles, 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other rifles, five carbine guns, two MP5 guns, 12 light machine guns, six AK series rifles, two Amogh rifles, one mortar, six pistols, one AR-15 and two flare guns, he added.

On receipt of specific intelligence that a large cache of arms and ammunition was stashed in different areas of the valley districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal, simultaneous search operations were launched, leading to the major recovery, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Veteran Leader Sikandar Singh Maluka Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Crucial Ludhiana West Bypoll
Punjab News: Veteran Leader Sikandar Singh Maluka Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Crucial Ludhiana West Bypoll
Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt
Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Read Also
Hyderabad: Case Filed Against BRS Leader KT Rama Rao For Allegedly Inflammatory Speech Against CM...
article-image

He said the operation marks a significant achievement for the security forces in their continued efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of people and their property in the strife-torn state.

Besides a total of 328 rifles and guns, the security forces recovered 591 assorted magazines, 3,534 SLR rounds, 2,186 INSAS rounds, 2,252 rounds of .303 rifles, 234 AK rounds, 407 Amogh rounds, 20 9-mm pistol rounds, 10 grenades, three lathodes and seven detonators, he said.

Reiterating their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure Manipur, police urged the people to cooperate with the security forces and report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal weapons to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officers are in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, the official said.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Veteran Leader Sikandar Singh Maluka Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Crucial...

Punjab News: Veteran Leader Sikandar Singh Maluka Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Crucial...

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress