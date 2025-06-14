Hyderabad: Case Filed Against BRS Leader KT Rama Rao For Allegedly Inflammatory Speech Against CM Revanth Reddy

BRS working President KT Rama Rao | File Pic

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech, promoting enmity between different groups and disturbing public peace.

Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor Narsing Rao filed the complaint.

In the complaint on Thursday, Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor alleged that KT Rama Rao's speech was derogatory and defamatory towards Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and provoked unrest in public.

The FIR filed by the police reads, "To SHO, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad. Subject: Complaint Regarding Inflammatory Speech delivered by the Sri Kalvakunta Taraka Rama Rao, MLA, BRS Party Member, promoting enmity between different groups, statements concluding public mischief, defaming the government, intentional insult to provoke, breach of peace, etc, request reg..."

Respected Sir, I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of serious concern regarding a speech delivered by Sri Kalvakunta Taraka Rama Rao, MLA, BRS Party Member, during a press meet and posted on social media. These posts appear to be intentionally derogatory and defamatory towards the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, and they seem designed to provoke unrest and disturb public peace and harmony. The content of these posts includes baseless allegations, offensive language, and misleading narratives aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister and the current government. Such actions not only defame a democratically elected leader but also risk inciting enmity and disharmony among the public, especially in politically sensitive environments."

Asking police to charge KTR for promoting enmity between different groups of people, public mischief and for disturbing public peace and order, Balmoor added, "As a responsible citizen, I believe it is essential to uphold the values of civil discourse and protect the peace and integrity of our state. I therefore request you to kindly take cognisance of this matter and initiate appropriate legal action under relevant sections of the BNSS and the Information Technology Act."

Meanwhile, Balmoor also held a press conference and targeted KTR for the speech in question.

