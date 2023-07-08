Manipur High Court Orders Partial Restoration Of Internet Access In Violence-Hit State

Representational image | ANI

In response to the ethnic violence that has occurred in Manipur, the Manipur High Court has issued an order to the N Biren Singh government, directing them to restore internet access for individuals with leased lines and fiber optic connections in the affected areas.

The government had previously imposed an internet shutdown in Manipur on May 3, following clashes between the Kuki tribe, representing the hill-majority, and the Meiteis, representing the valley-majority, due to the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The effectiveness of the internet ban has been called into question, as it was implemented with the intention of preventing the spread of false information and quelling the violence. However, the incidents of shootings and killings have persisted for over two months despite the restrictions on internet access.

The high court has directed the state government to evaluate the possibility of restoring internet connectivity to "whitelisted" phone numbers. This order is provisional, as a further hearing on a petition challenging the internet ban is scheduled for July 25.

The internet shutdown in Manipur has had wide-ranging consequences, impacting bill payments, school and college admissions, examinations, regular shopping, and the operations of private companies.

In response to multiple requests, the high court had previously instructed the state authorities on June 20 to permit limited internet services in specific locations.

In the latest order, the high court has instructed the Biren Singh government to lift the internet ban for lease lines primarily utilized by government organizations. Additionally, they are advised to consider granting limited access to home connections on a case-by-case basis, provided that the recommendations proposed by an expert committee investigating the internet ban are implemented.

"...Find out the feasibility of providing internet service to whitelisted mobile phones without jeopardising the security of the state and the life and property of citizens," the Manipur HC said while seeking the report into the matter in next hearing on July 25.

The counsel representing the Manipur government responded by stating that the authorities will conduct trials to assess the feasibility of granting limited internet access and will provide a report within 15 days.

As proposed by the expert committee, certain safeguards have been recommended, including the restriction of internet speed to 10 Mbps and the possibility of whitelisting specific numbers if the Home Department can furnish a list of such devices.

"The service providers have said allowing internet access will be exclusively limited to those specially identified or whitelisted mobile numbers and there is absolutely no chance or possibility of any leakage," the HC said.

During the court proceedings, the state government informed the court that individuals who are included in the whitelist will be required to sign undertakings, holding them "personally accountable" for any illicit activities carried out by a secondary user utilizing their network.

"The primary subscriber shall be made mandatory to maintain a log of secondary users including details of date, time and duration (entry/exit) of internet use," the Manipur government said.