Manipur Violence: US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti Says 'US Ready To Assist In Anyways If Asked', Congress Reacts Sharply

US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti | ANI

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, speaking on the unabated conflict in the state of Manipur, said that incidents of violence in the Indian state was a "humanitarian crisis" and added that the "US was ready to assist in anyways if asked." However, the comments did not go down well with Congress leader Manish Tewari, who called the remarks made by the US ambassador as unprecedented in context to the "internal affairs of India."

US Ambassador's Comments on Manipur

The US ambassador, in response to a question on Manipur, said: "I don't think it's about strategic concerns, it's about human concerns. You don't have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence. We know peace as a precedent for so many good things. There has been so much progress in the Northeast and the East...We stand ready to assist in any ways if asked. We know it's an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place."

Congress reacts sharply

The remarks by US ambassador received sharp reaction by Congress leader Manish Tewari. "To the best of my recollection going back atleast 4 decades in Public life I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India," Tewari said in his tweet. Read the full tweet below.

Watch Manish Tewari reacting on US ambassador's comments on Manipur.

Manipur Hit By Violence

The Northeastern Indian state of Manipur has been reeling in under the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3. The conflict between Meitei and Kuki community engulfed the state in violence. Over 131 people have been killed and there has been loss of property and lives due to the violence in the state.