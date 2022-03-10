Manipur election results 2022: Full list of winners

The BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party in Manipur but is short of the majority mark, show election trends. Meanwhile, BJP's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has won from the Heingang seat by around 18,000 votes.

Singh has won from his home constituency Heingang in the East Imphal district.

Biren Singh polled 24,814 votes, while his nearest Congress rival Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh polled 6,543 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Congress Party nominated Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to run against Manipur's Chief Minister in the 2022 assembly elections in Manipur.

The counting of votes for the Manipur assembly elections 2022, held in two phases, began at 8 am. The election results will be declared today.

Below is the list of leading and trailing candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) in the Manipur Election 2022.

Constituency Name- Leading Candidate- Party:

Bishenpur- Konthoujam Govindas Singh- BJP

Chandel- SS. Olish- BJP

Chingai- Khashim Vashum- NPF

Churachandpur- L.M. Kahute- JDU

Heingang- N Biren Singh- BJP

Heirok- Thokchom Radheshyam Singh- BJP

Henglep- Letzamang Haokip- BJP

Hiyanglam- Yumnam Radheshyam Singh- BJP

Jiribam- MD Achab Uddin- BJP

Kangpokpi- Nemcha Kipgen- BJP

Karong- R Yuh Jonathan Tao- BJP

Keirao- Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei- BJP

Keisamthong- Sapam Nishikant Singh- Independent

Khetrigao- Sheikh Noorul Hassan- NPP

Khundrakpam- Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh- INC

Konthoujam- Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh- BJP

Langthabal- Karam Shyam- BJP

Lilong- Mohd Abdul Nasir- JDU

Mao- Losii Dikho- NPF

Moirang- Thongam Shanti Singh- NPP

Nambol- Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh- BJP

Nungba- Dinganglung Gangmei- BJP

Phungyar- Leishiyo Keishing- NPF

Saikot- Paolienlal Haokip- BJP

Saikul- Kimneo Haokip Hangshing- KPA

Sekmai- Heikham Dingo Singh- BJP

Tadubi- M. Francis Ngajokpa- NPF

Tamei- Awangbow Newmai- NPF

Tamenglong- Janghemlung Panmei- NPF

Tengnoupal- Letpao Haokip- BJP

Thanga- Tongbram Robindro Singh- BJP

Thangmeiband- Khumukcham Joykisan Singh- JDU

Thoubal- Okram Ibobi Singh- INC

Tipaimukh- Ngursanglur Sanate- JDU

Ukhrul- Ram Muiwah- NPF

Uripok- Khwairakpam Rahumani Singh- BJP

Wabgai- Dr. Usham Deben Singh- BJP

Wangkhem- Keisham Meghachandra Singh- INC

Wangoi- Khuraijam Loken Singh- NPF

Yaiskul- Thokchom Satyabrata Singh- BJP

The final list will be updated after the Election Commission of India announces the names of winning candidates.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:08 PM IST