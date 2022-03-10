Manipur election results 2022: Full list of winners

The BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party in Manipur but is short of the majority mark, show election trends. Meanwhile, BJP's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has won from the Heingang seat by around 18,000 votes.
Singh has won from his home constituency Heingang in the East Imphal district.
Biren Singh polled 24,814 votes, while his nearest Congress rival Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh polled 6,543 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Congress Party nominated Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to run against Manipur's Chief Minister in the 2022 assembly elections in Manipur.
The counting of votes for the Manipur assembly elections 2022, held in two phases, began at 8 am. The election results will be declared today.
Below is the list of leading and trailing candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) in the Manipur Election 2022.
Constituency Name- Leading Candidate- Party:
Bishenpur- Konthoujam Govindas Singh- BJP
Chandel- SS. Olish- BJP
Chingai- Khashim Vashum- NPF
Churachandpur- L.M. Kahute- JDU
Heingang- N Biren Singh- BJP
Heirok- Thokchom Radheshyam Singh- BJP
Henglep- Letzamang Haokip- BJP
Hiyanglam- Yumnam Radheshyam Singh- BJP
Jiribam- MD Achab Uddin- BJP
Kangpokpi- Nemcha Kipgen- BJP
Karong- R Yuh Jonathan Tao- BJP
Keirao- Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei- BJP
Keisamthong- Sapam Nishikant Singh- Independent
Khetrigao- Sheikh Noorul Hassan- NPP
Khundrakpam- Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh- INC
Konthoujam- Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh- BJP
Langthabal- Karam Shyam- BJP
Lilong- Mohd Abdul Nasir- JDU
Mao- Losii Dikho- NPF
Moirang- Thongam Shanti Singh- NPP
Nambol- Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh- BJP
Nungba- Dinganglung Gangmei- BJP
Phungyar- Leishiyo Keishing- NPF
Saikot- Paolienlal Haokip- BJP
Saikul- Kimneo Haokip Hangshing- KPA
Sekmai- Heikham Dingo Singh- BJP
Tadubi- M. Francis Ngajokpa- NPF
Tamei- Awangbow Newmai- NPF
Tamenglong- Janghemlung Panmei- NPF
Tengnoupal- Letpao Haokip- BJP
Thanga- Tongbram Robindro Singh- BJP
Thangmeiband- Khumukcham Joykisan Singh- JDU
Thoubal- Okram Ibobi Singh- INC
Tipaimukh- Ngursanglur Sanate- JDU
Ukhrul- Ram Muiwah- NPF
Uripok- Khwairakpam Rahumani Singh- BJP
Wabgai- Dr. Usham Deben Singh- BJP
Wangkhem- Keisham Meghachandra Singh- INC
Wangoi- Khuraijam Loken Singh- NPF
Yaiskul- Thokchom Satyabrata Singh- BJP
The final list will be updated after the Election Commission of India announces the names of winning candidates.
(this is a developing story)
