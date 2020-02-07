Manipur cyclist Rohan Philem Singh to cycle to Tokyo to create awareness on disabilities

Guwahati: In yet another new venture, Manipur cyclist Rohan Philem Singh sets out to connect the unheard voices of persons with disabilities in his 7th mission, the upcoming New Delhi to Tokyo Ride Paralympic 2020 Japan.
The expedition that is based on the theme of humanity is focused on carrying their rights and voices in the 2020 Japan Ride. This will be his first international cycling mission outside the country.
Rohan will start a solo ride to Tokyo to promote “Inclusion, respect & dignity” and further raising awareness on “The rights persons with disabilities”, in the commencement of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Tokyo. He will be covering a distance of 10,000 kms from New Delhi to Tokyo by the second week of February 2020.
CAF & PD minister Karam Shyam said that he is determined to cycle to his office every Thursday to promote health and environment and spread message among the people of Manipur about the benefits of cycling. Ever since PM Modi launched cyclothron and he started riding cycle once a week, he is been known as the cycle minister of the state, he added.
He was speaking at a press meet at his Old Secretariat office. Appreciating Rohan for his outstanding feat and indomitable courage, he stated he will financially help Rohan for his Japan ride and will give his a memorable gift on his return.
Shyam said, “We need to encourage and promote such youths who have brought laurels for the state by braving all odds on the way. It is a proud moment Rohan will create an identity of Manipur by carrying the seven salai flag, crossing several countries on his tour to Tokyo.”
“We shouldnot discourage such youths on social media, instead we should understand their talents and recognize their potential and achievement. Let's make our society a cultured and civilized one by seeing the positive side of any issue and stopping blame game”, he said.
Let's follow the example of Rohan who identifies a small state like Manipur in the whole South-East Asia, he stated. The state will progress when youths like Rohan makes a mark by doing the state proud in the whole country and beyond.
Minister Shyam assured that he will present gifts to both the cyclists Rohan Philem and G Ingobi for their remarkable cycling feats to different countries of the world on a varied range of themes.
Rohan Philem (25 years) a resident of Moirang Philem Leikai, Bishnupur District, was raised by his grandfather after his father expired and mother became a divorcee. He is at present a masters' student at Sharda University, Greater Noida.
Earlier, Rohan had toured the Northeast states and the entire country on various themes including humanity and environment.
