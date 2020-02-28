Manipur CM N Biren Singh clarified government will take all possible steps to ease issues on healthcare benefits

A committee at the level of Principal Secretary (Health) with all the empanel hospitals will sort out the shortcoming in implementing the various health insurance schemes.

Those empanel hospitals should display the rules and guidelines in a notice board for widespread awareness to the general public regarding the scheme.

Health and Family Welfare, Minister L Jayantakumar reminded the House that the project under the leadership of Chief Minister launched the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) on January 21, 2018 while the central government launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on September 23, 2018.

The popular CMHT scheme covers cashless health protection up to Rs2 lakh per family/per year while PMJAY provides a health cover of Rs5 lakh per family per year.

He also informed the house the patient may produce CMHT card within seven days from the date of admission and PMJAY card within five days. To facilitate the deserving beneficiaries, the government has already instructed the concerned DC's for speedy verification of the applicants.

The Minister also informed the House that government will acquire one acre of land at Lamdeng for Bio-Waste Treatment Facility. Government has allocated Rs2 crore in 2020-21 budget for Bio Medical waste management which will be used to procure incinerators for RIMS,JNIMS and other Govt hospitals among others.

As per record, about 125 MT(metric tones) of biomedical waste from JNIMS, RIMS and other hospitals was generated for the year 2019-2020 in the State.

As per the direction of the National Green Tribunal, the Bio-Waste Treatment Facility was proposed and shifted at Lamdeng, Imphal West. Once infrastructure development is completed at Lamdeng, the issue of bio waste disposal will reduced significantly.

Government is considering for establishment of District Hospital of Pherzawl at the location of Parbung CHC. He further said that CHC Parbung is functional with the required manpower and infrastructure.

At an average twenty patients attend OPD daily and four delivery cases per month are recorded. Health minister also informed that some of the staff were utilized at District Hospital, CCpur.

During the demand discussion, Leader of the House, Shri N. Biren Singh who also holds the Rehabilitation portfolio stated that 70 UG cadres joined back to the mainstream, and surrendered 20 arms and ammunitions.

He informed that Rs. 2, 50,000/- was deposited to the bank accounts of 53 verified surrendered cadres and Rs. 1, 44, 000/- to another 6 cadres as one-time payment. He said that skill development training is being given to the surrendered individuals.

He also informed that among the surrendered individuals government has absorbed 81 as riflemen and 21 as followers. So far 486 UG cadres have been rehabilitated.

Minister (RD & PR) Th. Biswajit Singh said that under MGNREGA, the Government has set a target 49 days job for the year 2020-21. The department also wrote a letter to the concerned ministry for providing another 50 days job facilities for drought like situations.

However, the ministry has not given any indication to the state, the minister added. Governing Body/Advisory Committee of State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) was not functioning since 2013. The government will constitute new Governing body at the earliest possible in order to function SIRD properly.

During the discussion and voting on demands for grants of Demand No 9 – Information and Publicity, Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh informed the house that the monthly pension to the retired journalists/family pension will be increased from Rs. 4000/- to Rs. 8000/- and from Rs. 2000/- to Rs. 5000/- respectively.

Commerce & Industries Minister, Th. Biswajit Singh informed the house the Department of Commerce & Industries, under the programme of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) namely Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) have generated employment to 3,040 persons in 2019-2020 and 10,160 in 2018-19.

The Minister also stated that the Department of Handloom & Textile Industries has been conducting skill development training with the aim to generate employment in the state.

In 2017-18, 2175 persons were trained, 65 people were employed in private sectors, 2110 persons were self-employed; while in 2018-19, 4275 persons were trained, 74 were employed in private sectors, 4201 were self-employed and in 2019-20, 1694 number of persons were trained and 1694 persons were self-employed.

For the Past 3 Years Grant total of 8144 persons were trained, 139 were employed in private sectors and 8005 were self-employed. In past 3 years, Employment Generated MUDRA is 4174 and No. of self-employment is 8270, the minister stated.

Minister Biswajit said that employment for the citizen of the state cannot be met alone by the government and that there is a need to encourage entrepreneurs by giving assistance towards the objective of creating jobs.

The government has a plan to set up Mega Food Park at total cost of Rs. 81 crore out of which Rs. 50 crore will be the Centre share. Once established, the Food Park is estimated to generate 3,000 job (directly or indirectly).

The Government has also plan to set up Jewellery Park which will benefit 1.5 lakhs households in the state.