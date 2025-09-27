Man With National Flag Detained Outside Jodhpur Jail While Demanding Sonam Wangchuk’s Release

Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman | File Pic

A man carrying the national flag reached Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday morning to support arrested Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to the high-security prison on September 26.

Who Was Detained

The man, identified as Vijaypal from Sujangarh in Churu district, traveled to Jodhpur by train to demand Wangchuk’s release. He raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” outside the jail before being detained by the police.

Vijaypal warned that he would go on a hunger strike if detained. “I am a simple man from an ordinary family,” he said, adding that he was willing to go with the police voluntarily. Ratanada police station officer Dinesh Lakhawat confirmed his detention for interrogation.

Speaking to the media, Vijaypal said that someone who worked for the nation should not be treated unfairly. He emphasized that Wangchuk’s hunger strike was a democratic form of protest, yet he was now being accused of inciting violence.

Faith in Constitution

“The agency may have made mistakes, but I have full faith in the Constitution. The judiciary is still there, and justice will be served,” Vijaypal said. He added that Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh were loyal citizens who had once alerted the Indian Army about the Kargil intrusion.

Background of Protests

Wangchuk, at the center of protests demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, was moved to Jodhpur Central Jail under heavy police and Army deployment. He has been kept in a separate ward after completing formalities.