Man kills wife on suspicion of having affair in India’s capital

A man identified as Aashu on Sunday allegedly murdered his wife on suspicion of having an extramarital affair. The incident took place in Prem Nagar area of the national capital, said police.
“A case has been registered and we are further investigating the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra told to Indian Express.
He allegedly killed his wife and kept the body in a septic tank. Later, he surrendered himself to the police at Prem Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway.
(Inputs from ANI)