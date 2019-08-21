Delhi Crime: Police arrest couple for being partners in crime in more than 20 snatching incidents

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman for committing more than 20 snatchings together.

According to the Hindustan Times, the police said on Tuesday while announcing their arrest, that both fell in love at a park in west Delhi around a year ago, and went on to commit more than 20 snatchings together. Until they met, the man named Raju had been arrested thrice for crimes such as snatching and theft. But once he joined hands with Anjali, the couple enjoyed a successful run of snatching that lasted nearly a year.

Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) told the leading daily, “Anjali dressed as a man, clipped her hair and rode pillion on a motorcycle that Raju would ride while snatching mobile phones and handbags. For a long time, the disguise ensured that we didn’t suspect the role of a woman in the crimes committed by the couple.”

But the couple fell in trouble in May after when they allegedly snatched an iPhone from a man in west Delhi’s Mayapuri. The couple was captured by a CCTV camera. The footage indicated that the pillion rider was a woman. When they struck again, the pillion rider’s face was clearer. They were arrested in Mayapuri on Monday evening after the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) received a tip-off about the suspects arriving on a stolen motorcycle.

The cops have said the couple met at a public park in Mayapuri around a year ago. Raju was a drug addict and, in his company, Anjali too turned into an addict. An officer told the Hindustan Times, "Anjali had run away from her home in outer Delhi years ago. When Raju’s family got to know about his crimes, they disowned him. The couple would stay at rain baseras (night shelters) and live off the money earned from snatching.”