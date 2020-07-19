Man dies after mini-truck gets submerged in water in central Delhi after heavy rains

New Delhi: A 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi, following a heavy downpour in the city on Sunday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Kundan Kumar, was a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. He was driving a Tata Ace from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck in the waterlogged area, they said. While he was trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, Kumar got stuck and allegedly died due to drowning, said a senior police officer.

He used to drive the vehicle, owned by his cousin Pritam, to transport goods, police said. Kumar used to live near a taxi stand in Shankar Market area and is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said. His body has been shifted to a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital wherein it will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem.