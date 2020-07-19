5 killed, 18 injured after bus going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least five people were killed and 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning.
According to news agency ANI, the accident occurred around 5 am when the bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred under the Saurikh police station limits.
SP Kannauj, Amrendra Prasad Singh told news agency ANI: "The private bus was coming from Darbangha and going to Delhi when it hit a car. Both the vehicles came down from the highway. When the information was received, police and other security persons reached the spot. Five people have died and 18 people were injured who are admitted to a hospital.
Earlier on Saturday, Two persons were killed and three others injured when an ambulance carrying them was hit by a truck in the Chauri area of Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place near Manikpur village on the Bhadohi-Varanasi road early in the morning when a patient, Rehana (22), was being taken to a hospital.
All the five people in the ambulance were seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where Rehana and her brother-in-law, Arif (30), succumbed.Hunt is on to nab the truck driver, who fled the scene of the incident leaving the vehicle behind.
