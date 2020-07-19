5 killed, 18 injured after bus going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least five people were killed and 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning.

According to news agency ANI, the accident occurred around 5 am when the bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred under the Saurikh police station limits.

SP Kannauj, Amrendra Prasad Singh told news agency ANI: "The private bus was coming from Darbangha and going to Delhi when it hit a car. Both the vehicles came down from the highway. When the information was received, police and other security persons reached the spot. Five people have died and 18 people were injured who are admitted to a hospital.