Man caught at Bhubaneswar Airport with gold worth Rs 20,14,000 hidden inside his body

The security staff of Biju Patnaik International Airport apprehended a passenger with 400 grams of gold concealed inside his body cavity on Thursday.

The gold was recovered from a passenger named A Jainulabdeen at around 3:33 PM yesterday. Jainulabdeen was traveling to Chennai by flight No.6E 209, an official announcement by Bhubaneswar Airport authorities stated.

When the passenger approached frisking booth No. 3 manned by Sub-inspector H S Prasad, the indication of door frame metal detector showed high density in the middle body portion of the passenger. Prasad again frisked the passenger with hand held metal detector and confirmed that the passenger was hiding something inside his cavity area.

Later, Jainulabdeen was interrogated by SHA IC Inspector Abhijit Sahu, CIW staff Inspector B S Nayak, and Sub-inspector K K Dubey after which he confessed to carrying gold in the body cavity. A total of four rectangular pieces of the yellow metal wrapped and concealed inside the body cavity was ejected. The approximate value of the 400 grams of gold is worth Rs 20, 14,000.

The communique said that the passenger had been deboarded and was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.