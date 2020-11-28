Maradona Memorabilia Craze: Football legend's death sparks auction war, 1986 World Cup jersey available for $2 million

The death of Diego Maradona has come as a massive blow to football fans across the world, prompting an outpouring of grief even as others attempt to hold on to the ace sportsman through memorabilia. Over the last few days there have been countless news articles about how people are reacting in the wake of his demise - from observing a minute of silence before a match or renaming stadiums to converting a hotel room where he had once stayed into a museum. The current craze however seems to be bidding on items that had been owned or used by the 'Hand of God'.

According to a Reuters report, the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous “Hand Of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico was now up for grabs - if one was ready to shell out $2 million. The report quotes David Amerman of the Goldin Auction in New Jersey to add that the owner is "looking for a $2 million private sale".

Currently displayed at England’s National Football Museum, the owner of this particular item is former England player Steve Hodge who got it from Maradona after the match. The two had swapped shirts in the aftermath of the match.