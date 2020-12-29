Man beaten to death on busy street in Ghaziabad over rivalry

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death with iron rods by two assailants in Ankur Vihar area of Loni in Ghaziabad on Monday morning. The police have arrested two people for allegedly killing the man over personal rivalry.

According to a report by NDTV, vehicles passed by, people shot video of the crime, but no one stopped the two men or helped the victim. The victim's brother Sanjay had even lodged a police complaint against the accused a few days ago, but apparently, the cops had made them reach a compromise.

The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar colony.