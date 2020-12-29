Man beaten to death on busy street in Ghaziabad over rivalry

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death with iron rods by two assailants in Ankur Vihar area of Loni in Ghaziabad on Monday morning. The police have arrested two people for allegedly killing the man over personal rivalry.
According to a report by NDTV, vehicles passed by, people shot video of the crime, but no one stopped the two men or helped the victim. The victim's brother Sanjay had even lodged a police complaint against the accused a few days ago, but apparently, the cops had made them reach a compromise.
The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar colony.
After winding up his shop at 11 am, he was going to Delhi in an autorickshaw when two assailants hit him with an iron rod at Khajuri embankment road, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.
Upon getting information from passersby, police reached the spot and immediately took him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.
One of the killers has been identified as Govind, who also sells flowers outside the temple. Due to fewer sales, Govind had a rivalry with Ajay.
During interrogation, Govind confessed to killing Ajay with the help of his accomplice Amit. Police have arrested both the accused and they will be sent to jail after being produced before the court, the SP added.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)