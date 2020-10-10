Gone in 60 seconds: Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in UP's Ghaziabad, incident captured on CCTV

Early on Saturday morning, a man was robbed at gunpoint in a rather brazen crime that saw the criminals in question make off with personal items such as jewellery. Reportedly, the incident took place in Ghaziabad and was caught on camera.

According to journalist Saurabh Trivedi who posted the video on Twitter, the man in question had been a businessman who had just arrived outside his shop in the Kotwali area of the city. In the video, which bears a time stamp for 5:49 am, he can be seen putting down his bag on the store counter. Moments later, as he stood outside the entrance, two men walk up to him brandishing guns.

While one of them hold him, the other makes quick work of robbing him, appearing to slide rings off his fingers. Then, one of them briefly grabs his backpack, before leaving. If one looks at the time stamps, the entire incident was concluded in less than a minute.

Watch the video below: