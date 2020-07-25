Ghaziabad journalist killing: Vijay Nagar police station’s SHO suspended for negligence, case transferred

Ghaziabad (UP): The Ghaziabad Police has suspended the police station in-charge of Vijay Nagar area where journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at four days ago by assailants, a senior officer said on Friday.

The probe in the case has been transferred from the Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by Circle Officer (Ghaziabad Zone 1) Rakesh Mishra, who was probing the matter, Naithani said.

Joshi, 35, was shot in the head by goons near his home at Mata Colony in Vijay Nagar on Monday night while he was on a two-wheeler with his two daughters. He succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital. His family alleged that the local police took no action on complaints made earlier against the goons, who allegedly harassed Joshi's niece.

Joshi had confronted the accused on July 16, after which a fight broke out between the two sides and one of the accused had got injured. "A circle officer, who was entrusted with the investigation of the Vikram Joshi murder case, has said it has been found that there was lack of supervision from the Vijay Nagar SHO in the case," Naithani said.