Will not accept his body till main accused is caught, says journalist Vikram Joshi's family

The family of journalist Vikram Joshi who died early this morning after he was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20, said that they want justice and the main accused should be arrested else they would not accept the body of their deceased relative.

"Some boys used to harass my sister. It was her birthday when the incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when the accused (who had been identified as the son of Kamal-ud-Din) attacked him and shot him. We will not accept my uncle's body till the main accused is caught, alleged Journalist Vikram's nephew, Ashish.

"Vikram was my uncle. Our house is in the Mata colony. Some people use to pass comments on my sister. The main accused is Kamal-ud-Din's son, one is Ravi and one is Bhangika Abhishek. Kamaluddin's son shot my uncle in the head. He also hit him with the rod on his head. There were 15-20 people. We want justice. My uncle was on the bike with his both daughter," he added.

"Police is doing nothing. The nine people they have arrested in which three are arrested unnecessarily. We will not accept my uncle's body until the main accused is brought here," Vikram's nephew alleged.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram's sister said, "There was a fight on 16 July with some people and my brother Vikram was also there. 1 hose young men were passing lewd comments and abusing our children."

"Police planned the murder of my brother. The chowki in charge was responsible. I don't know the name of the chowki in charge. We demand on the spot decision," she alleged.