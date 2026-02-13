Man Arrested After Video Shows Cook Spitting On Rotis At Aligarh Dhaba

Police have arrested a man after a video showing him spitting on rotis surfaced from a roadside eatery in Aligarh, triggering widespread outrage among locals.

The viral clip, reportedly filmed at the Rajput Dhaba in the Gabhana area, shows a cook preparing bread at a tandoor and spitting on each roti before baking it. The 1-minute-23-second video was recorded by a bystander and later circulated on social media, quickly drawing sharp reactions from residents and local organisations.

Following the video’s emergence, a complaint was filed at Gabhana police station by Dinesh Lodhi of the Hindu Raksha Dal. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as Nasir, from the dhaba.

Circle Officer Dhananjay Kumar confirmed that the matter had been taken into cognisance, an FIR registered, and an investigation initiated.

The dhaba is owned by Viresh Kumar, a resident of nearby Chaumuhan. Locals said the eatery is popular as it serves non-vegetarian food and faces little competition in the surrounding area.

Residents have also demanded action against the owner, arguing that the management should have acted against the worker’s conduct. Police said further investigation is underway.