Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer With Over 50 Criminal Cases Shot Dead Near SSP Residence | VIDEO

Dehradun Shocker: History-Sheeter Shot Dead 500 Metres From SSP’s Home | VIDEO |

A 45-year-old property dealer and stone-crusher operator with a long criminal record was shot dead in broad daylight in Dehradun on Thursday, barely 500 metres from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)’s residence, raising serious concerns over security in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Sharma, who was allegedly linked to Jharkhand-based criminal networks.

Attack Outside Gym Near Silver City Mall

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:15 am near Silver City Mall. Sharma had just stepped out of a gym when three bike-borne assailants opened fire at him. At least three bullets were fired, killing him on the spot.

Officials said Sharma was carrying a licensed pistol, suspecting threats to his life, but did not get a chance to use it.

Over 50 Criminal Cases Across States

Police revealed that more than 50 criminal cases were registered against Sharma across multiple states, including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Over 20 of these cases were reportedly related to murder.

Gang Rivalry Angle Under Probe

Senior officers, including IG Garhwal Rajeev Swaroop and SSP Ajay Singh, rushed to the spot. The city was placed under heightened security, with barricades and checking intensified across key locations to trace the attackers.