Man accused of raping minor beaten and paraded naked in Nagpur village.

Maharashtra: A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police for allegedly sexually exploiting a four-year-old girl in Pardi village in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The man was forced to parade in the village with no clothes on by the villagers.

The accused has been identified as Jawahar Bburao Vaidya who was arrested by Maharashtra's Pardi Police on Sunday evening. The locals thrashed him, tied his hands with a rope and had him walk all through the village naked before handing him over to Pardi Police.

After listening to the screaming of the minor girl, some locals reportedly intervened into the matter and apprehended the accused man.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354, 354 A, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.