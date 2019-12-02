Hyderabad Police issues safety advisory for women, Twitter says ask men to stay indoors

In the wake of a 27-year-old veterinarian's murder and gang rape in Hyderabad, the police have issued an advisory for women.

Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar shared the advisory on Sunday reported ANI.

The points, which are not limited to Hyderabad and can be utilised by women across India include:

1. While travelling a woman should tell her family or close relative/friend where she is going and when she will be back.

2. Share the last location if possible.

3. If travelling by taxi or auto, share the picture of the number plate and contact details (it will be at the backside of the auto driver seat; for taxi ID card will be available).

4. Get to know about the route if going to an unfamiliar place.

5. Always wait in crowded and illuminated areas and not in isolated places. Never hesitate to give a signal to police patrol cars or blue colt police motorcycles in the area for help. They are for your safety and security.

6. If there is no person visible around, you should walk to the nearest shop, a commercial unit and stand very close to it, so moving traffic can easily observe you.

7. Always be ready to dial 100.

8. Download hawk-eye and put the location services on at all times.

9. In suspicious circumstances, please ask for help from passengers.

10. If there are no passengers, act like you are talking to your relative on the phone who is a police official.

11. Share all the details of place and vehicles and people around you, this will scare them.

12. Be confident and talk loud when confronted. Shout for help if the situation requires.

13. If you are in a helpless situation, please shout and run towards a crowded area.

14. Together we work to prevent crimes. Inform local police about local bad hats.

Hyderabad City Police also took to Twitter to remind people of the emergency numbers available to them.