Mamata takes to Kolkata streets

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata hit the streets of Kolkata on Saturday to protest against the Hathras incident, a day after her party MPs were roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh Police. It was a chance to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP over the heinous crime.

“My heart is in Hathras. I want to rush there. Yesterday I had sent a few of my MPs Derek (Obrien), Mamata Bala Thakur, Kakoli (Ghosh Dastidar) to go and see the situation. They reached close to the village but 1 km before the village, they were stop­p­ed and the women were assaulted (sic),” said Mamata.

It is the TMC’s way of reaching out to Dalit supporters by showing support to the family. “I have a torch in hand my Dalit brothers, farmers, youths all those who are being pushed towards darkness they have to brought out so this torch is a symbol,” said the CM.

She lashed out at the BJP, drawing a parallel to her movement against the Tata Nano factory and land acquisition in Singur, Hooghly district, which propelled Mamata to the corridors of power unseating the 34-year-old Left rule in the state.

“Just like what happened in Uttar Pradesh, something similar had happened in Singur as well. I had done a 26-day hunger strike. We will go to scheduled caste villages, Dalit, tribal villages, and ensure people find out about BJP’s atrocities on them,” said Mamata.