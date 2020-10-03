Mamata takes to Kolkata streets

Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata hit the streets of Kolkata on Saturday to protest against the Hathras incident, a day after her party MPs were roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh Police. It was a chance to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP over the heinous crime.
“My heart is in Hathras. I want to rush there. Yesterday I had sent a few of my MPs Derek (Obrien), Mamata Bala Thakur, Kakoli (Ghosh Dastidar) to go and see the situation. They reached close to the village but 1 km before the village, they were stopped and the women were assaulted (sic),” said Mamata.
It is the TMC’s way of reaching out to Dalit supporters by showing support to the family. “I have a torch in hand my Dalit brothers, farmers, youths all those who are being pushed towards darkness they have to brought out so this torch is a symbol,” said the CM.
She lashed out at the BJP, drawing a parallel to her movement against the Tata Nano factory and land acquisition in Singur, Hooghly district, which propelled Mamata to the corridors of power unseating the 34-year-old Left rule in the state.
“Just like what happened in Uttar Pradesh, something similar had happened in Singur as well. I had done a 26-day hunger strike. We will go to scheduled caste villages, Dalit, tribal villages, and ensure people find out about BJP’s atrocities on them,” said Mamata.
