Mamata Banerjee walks 10 km for creating awareness on environment conservation

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10 kilometres long march in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on environment conservation.
According to reports, Banerjee, who is known to be a fitness freak, marched the entire 10 km stretch - from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - on the occasion of International Day of Climate Action. She also interacted with the locals during the march speaking on the issues related to environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact.
Earlier in the day, she tweeted about the need for environment conservation. "On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean," she tweeted.
On the eve of the International Day of Climate Action, as many as 4000 events were reportedly conducted in 175 countries across the world with hundreds of thousands of people across the globe gathered to call for an end to global warming, reported Repubic World.
