Mamata Banerjee walks 10 km for creating awareness on environment conservation

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10 kilometres long march in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on environment conservation.

According to reports, Banerjee, who is known to be a fitness freak, marched the entire 10 km stretch - from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - on the occasion of International Day of Climate Action. She also interacted with the locals during the march speaking on the issues related to environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact.