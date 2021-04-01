Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: As votes are cast, both sides confident of their victory in Nandigram

The second phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly is presently underway, with 171 candidates in the fray, and 30 seats up for grabs. Of these, Nandigram stands out for its high profile contestants. Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former top lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari, with each side confidently asserting their victory.

But even as the voters cast their ballot, the debate is far from over. Even as Adhikari continues to hit out at his opponent and asserts that his new party will come to power, the TMC has cried foul. Party MP Derek O'Brien has now written to the Election Commission alleging booth capturing in Nandigram.

"BJP and their mind games! Won’t work. Trinamool booth agents rock solid in 354 booths in Nandigram. We have registered complaints for 10 booths. All attempts by CRPF to influence/intimidate voters not working. People determined to have Mamata Banerjee as their MLA," he said in a tweeted message.