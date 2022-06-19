e-Paper Get App

Mamata Banerjee to skip Sharad Pawar's meeting on President polls, Abhishek to attend

On June 15, the TMC supremo had held a meeting with the opposition parties at the Constitutional Club in Delhi

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting national capital instead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the opposition parties meeting over selection of Presidential candidate.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called for another opposition party meeting on June 21 to select the Presidential candidate and Abhishek will attend the meeting instead of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

On June 15, the TMC supremo had held a meeting with the opposition parties at the Constitutional Club in Delhi and proposed the names of Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Gopal Krishna Gandhi as the probable candidate for the post of President from the opposition camp.

Pawar then rejected the offer and later while Farooq Abdullah also turned down the offer.

However, no comments are available from Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee before visiting New Delhi will visit Tripura and will hold rallies there to campaign for the bypolls due in four Assembly constituencies scheduled on June 23 and the counting is scheduled on June 26.

Ahead of Banerjee’s visit to Tripura news of TMC candidate Panna Dev was heard from Tripura by the alleged BJP goons.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that the BJP workers are not allowing TMC to campaign for the polls and also alleged that their candidate Panna Dev was heckled by BJP while she was campaigning.

BJP however, rubbished the claims of Sushmita.

