West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee launches 'Ek Daake Abhishek' for people of Diamond Harbour

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Taking hint from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public outreach programme ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Inform Didi), TMC national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched 'Ek Daake Abhishek' (Abhishek a call away) in his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the Diamond Harbour MP, this initiative aims to develop a feedback mechanism where people can help their MP identify the existing issues and solve them on an urgent basis.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee said that from June 25 he along with all party workers and MLAs under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency will reach all booths to take stock of the problems of the common people.

“I am launching a book Nishobdo Biplob (A Silent Revolution) where I have given all the works I have done for my constituency in the last eight years. Now I will visit every booth personally to address the problems of the people. Every day I will also take stock of the messages which will be given at the helpline number of 'Ek Daake Abhishek',” said Banerjee.

It can be noted that in January Banerjee had taken the initiative of door-to-door Covid test and on one day 50000 tests were conducted which eventually was called Diamond Harbour model. Following this, gradually everyone started saying that the second power center in the ruling Trinamool Congress has emerged.

Rubbishing the claim, Banerjee on Saturday said that the only leader in TMC is its supremo Mamata Banerjee and everyone else are party workers including him.

“Mamata Banerjee’s ideals guide me. I assure you that I will try my best to address every single concern that is raised and incorporate every suggestion we receive. This initiative will help to improve the delivery of public services in Diamond Harbour along with ensuring that suggestions from the residents will be heard directly by me,” further added the TMC national secretary.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also released a report card detailing his achievements as a parliamentarian since 2014.

“The report card will tell all the work done by me and TMC. We (TMC) don’t believe in politics over religion. We believe in serving people,” claimed Banerjee.

It is pertinent to mention that saffron party is also celebrating eight years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that anyone can take up any initiative and slammed Banerjee. Majumdar said that ‘Abhishek a call away’ should also visit CBI office in ‘just a call’.

On the other hand, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh giving his email urged people to inform him about those who got jobs in return for money.