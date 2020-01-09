Mamata Banerjee to skip Opposition meet after 'Congress-Left hooliganism' during Bharat bandh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had opposed the strike call, blamed the central trade unions, the Left Front and the Congress for the violence.

Slamming the Left and the Congress for trying to enforce the bandh, Banerjee said that those who do not have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing "cheap politics" of strikes.

While the Chief Minister had said earlier that that she extended her support to the cause of the strike, she had also reiterated that her party and government was against any sort of shutdown.

"We will not allow any strike in Bengal. Those who don't have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing cheap politics such as strikes.

We will not let them impose strike in the state," she said here in South 24 Parganas district.