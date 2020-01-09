BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta locked up for 6 hours by university students in West Bengal

Amidst shouts of "chi chi" (shame shame) and go back from the protesting students, Dasgupta told mediapersons he had come to the university at the invitation of the vice chancellor. "It was not a party or political platform. It was a programme as part of a lecture series. Now if somebody wants to attack this, it shows they are not interested in a democratic discussion. "Everybody has a democratic right to express his point of view. I had expected a good debate, and also wanted those opposed to the legislation to put forth their stand. "The vice chancellor also wanted this. But that was not to be. You can see for yourself what is happening. I will only say the desire to have a monologue is nothing but Left fascism," said the journalist-turned-politician.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to twitter to express his concern. "Talked to DGA Police Virendra Kumar about serious situation of confinement of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta along with VC Visva-Bharati and many others for several hours, and urged him to take swiftly necessary steps. Such anarchy and failure of law and order is worrisome," he tweeted. In another tweet, Dhankhar expressed "serious concern" over governance taking a "back seat" in the state. "The incident is reflective of worsening situation of law and order in the State. It is of serious concern that Governance is taking a back seat. Time to take a serious look at this," he said.