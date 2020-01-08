'Locked into room with mob outside': BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta faces protest in Bengal university over CAA meeting

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday took to Twitter to say that he was "locked into a room with mob outside" at Visva-Bharati University in Birbhum in West Bengal.

He had been addressing a meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at the varsity's Lipika Auditorium.

The programme was scheduled at 3.30 pm and was to be presided over by the varsity's vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. However, as soon as Dasgupta reached the campus students started protesting against him.

The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.

"We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.

Students have mentioned, “We do not want political personalities in campus,campus is not the place for political propaganda”

They said the VC has to accept their demand. He is looking into their demand.

Dasgupta had also taken to Twitter to share his plight.

"How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside," Dasgupta wrote.