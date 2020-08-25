Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Opposition CMs over NEET-JEE

The ongoing NEET-JEE Main examination issue is slated to bring together Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wedneday.

According to sources, a video conferencing call has been scheduled at 2:30 pm between Sonia and the Chief Ministers of opposition parties to discuss the NEET and JEE Main examinations being conducted in September amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.The issue has become a major concern for students having to travel to the examination centres miles away with limited transport options in some corners of the country.