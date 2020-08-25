Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Opposition CMs over NEET-JEE

The ongoing NEET-JEE Main examination issue is slated to bring together Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wedneday.
According to sources, a video conferencing call has been scheduled at 2:30 pm between Sonia and the Chief Ministers of opposition parties to discuss the NEET and JEE Main examinations being conducted in September amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.The issue has become a major concern for students having to travel to the examination centres miles away with limited transport options in some corners of the country.
Apart from demanding the postponement of the NEET and JEE Main examinations, the strengthening of federalism will also be discussed in the meeting, as per sources.
While the Congress has been vocal on the issue, Mamata has also written to Prime Minister Modi on Monday and Tuesday urging him to consider the plight of students amidst the pandemic, even though the Supreme Court has asked the National Testing Agency to conduct NEET and JEE examinations from 1st September.
"I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster," read the letter by Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi.
Other opposition parties too have protested the decision to hold examinations which could put the student community at risk.
60,975 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday taking India's tally to 31,67,323 cases.