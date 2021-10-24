e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:56 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP, turning middleman of PM Modi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

FPJ Web Desk
New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, MP from Berhampore and Bengal state Congress president, launched fresh attacks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of helping the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and calling her a “middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.


"Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. She is becoming a middleman of PM Modi ", the Congress leader said.

"Looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she wouldn't have spoken useless things about Congress", Chowdhury alleged.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:56 PM IST
