Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP, turning middleman of PM Modi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, MP from Berhampore and Bengal state Congress president, launched fresh attacks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of helping the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and calling her a “middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.



"Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. She is becoming a middleman of PM Modi ", the Congress leader said.

"Looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she wouldn't have spoken useless things about Congress", Chowdhury alleged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:56 PM IST