e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office Mumbai cruise ship raid case: NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

'Few months back it was Rhea Chakraborty, now it is Aryan Khan': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mumbai cruise drug bust case

FPJ Web Desk
'Few months back it was Rhea Chakraborty, now it is Aryan Khan': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mumbai cruise drug bust case |

'Few months back it was Rhea Chakraborty, now it is Aryan Khan': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mumbai cruise drug bust case |

Advertisement

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said the alacrity shown while arresting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case was "conspicuously absent" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused.

Taking to Twitter, the Berhampore MP said: "The alacrity of arresting the son of @iamsrk who is allegedly a drug addicted kid, was conspicuously absent in the case of arresting the son of Mr Ajay Mishra, MoS Home affairs." "It is intriguing as the wayward kid of Mr Mishra is alleged to have mowed down by the self driven car in a savage manner to the innocuous protesting farmers. #LakhimpurKheri," he added.

Noting that equality of justice for all is enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution of India, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Aryan Khan shouldn't be awarded severe punishment for a "venial offence". "A few months back Mrs Riya Chakroborty was detained and languished in jail, now the turn is for Aryan Khan," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the Aryan Khan's driver.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal