Mamata Banerjee Announces Separate Card, Grievance Portal In West Bengal For Those Whose Aadhaar Cards Got 'Deactivated'

Kolkata, February 19: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday, February 19, announced that the state government shall issue a separate card to those whose Aadhaar cards have been "deactivated". Mamata Banerjee also said the state government will set up a "Aadhaar Grievance Portal". The announcements came a day after she alleged that the Centre intentionally cancelled Aadhaar cards of people from the state.

"We will give a separate card to those whose names are being struck off... We will not let any poor person go wrong. We have prepared a portal named 'Aadhaar Grievance Portal of West Bengal Government'. Those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated should inform us as soon as possible so that they continue to enjoy their democratic, social and economic rights," Banerjee announced.

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi:

I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.



The Chief Minister also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal." In her letter, she said the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is deactivating Aadhaar cards of people in West Bengal "without any field inquiry or hearing the persons and taking state government in confidence".

"I would like to know from you about the cause for such sudden action of de-activation of Aadhaar cards without assigning reasons. Is it just for the sake of depriving the eligible beneficiaries or to create a panic situation among the people at large just before the ensuing Lok Sabha elections?" the TMC leader wrote.

"I am really shocked to see such an action of de-activation of Aadhaar cards in the state against the interest of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the poor section of the society," she added.

Centre 'Cancelling' Aadhaar Cards Of People In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at a public event in Birbhum on Sunday, Banerjee alleged that the Centre is "cancelling" Aadhaar cards of people in the state. "First the Centre insists on this card. Then suddenly it cancelled many cards without informing anyone. I know some cards were cancelled in Burdwan, some people’s cards were cancelled in Birbhum, some were cancelled in both 24 Parganas. This is the conspiracy of the Centre," she was quoted as saying.