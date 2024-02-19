West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers comprising Birbaha Hansda, Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmick on Sunday had visited Sandeshkhali to listen to the grievances of the people.

'Measures will be taken'

Talking to the media, TMC fire and Emergency service minister Sujit Bose said that ‘measures will be taken’. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting at Birbhum, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the alleged unrest at Sandeshkhali.

“I have asked the Police to take Suo Motu cognisance. Our Block President has been arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam has also been arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer, and anti-dalit,” said Mamata.

‘security’ over ‘welfare schemes'

Camps were set up in Sandeshkhali to listen to the grievances of people. At one pocket the women refused to talk to the volunteers of the camp and demanded ‘security’ over ‘welfare schemes’.

On the other hand, one woman accused that some miscreants dressed in police uniforms had ransacked her house on Saturday night and also mentioned that she got saved as she was not there in her residence during the attack. Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra gets eight days police custody.

After being arrested by Nazat police on Saturday evening, Hazra was produced at Basirhat court on Sunday where the police demanded initially 10 days custody and court allowed eight days police custody. While being taken to the court, people chanted 'thief thief' slogan against TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra.