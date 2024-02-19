 West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest

West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting at Birbhum, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the alleged unrest at Sandeshkhali.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers comprising Birbaha Hansda, Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmick on Sunday had visited Sandeshkhali to listen to the grievances of the people.

'Measures will be taken'

Talking to the media, TMC fire and Emergency service minister Sujit Bose said that ‘measures will be taken’. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting at Birbhum, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the alleged unrest at Sandeshkhali.

“I have asked the Police to take Suo Motu cognisance. Our Block President has been arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam has also been arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer, and anti-dalit,” said Mamata.

‘security’ over ‘welfare schemes'

Camps were set up in Sandeshkhali to listen to the grievances of people. At one pocket the women refused to talk to the volunteers of the camp and demanded ‘security’ over ‘welfare schemes’.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Leader Shibaprasad Hazra Held In Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment Case
article-image

On the other hand, one woman accused that some miscreants dressed in police uniforms had ransacked her house on Saturday night and also mentioned that she got saved as she was not there in her residence during the attack. Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra gets eight days police custody.

After being arrested by Nazat police on Saturday evening, Hazra was produced at Basirhat court on Sunday where the police demanded initially 10 days custody and court allowed eight days police custody. While being taken to the court, people chanted 'thief thief' slogan against TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest

West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest

BJP's Manoj Sonkar Resigns As Chandigarh Mayor Day Before Supreme Court Hearing On Mayoral Polls

BJP's Manoj Sonkar Resigns As Chandigarh Mayor Day Before Supreme Court Hearing On Mayoral Polls

Uber's 'Riding With Intercity' Reveals Mumbai & Pune As Top Weekend Getaways

Uber's 'Riding With Intercity' Reveals Mumbai & Pune As Top Weekend Getaways

Central Railway's Vistadome Coaches Gain Popularity, Generate Massive Revenue Of ₹21.95 Crore In...

Central Railway's Vistadome Coaches Gain Popularity, Generate Massive Revenue Of ₹21.95 Crore In...

UP: Setback For Samajwadi Party As National Gen Secy Salim Sherwani Resigns Ahead Of Rajya Sabha...

UP: Setback For Samajwadi Party As National Gen Secy Salim Sherwani Resigns Ahead Of Rajya Sabha...