'Can't Speak Strongly or ED Will Come To My House', Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for the concept of democracy on Sunday, asserting that she cannot accept it if somebody says that secularism is bad or democracy is dangerous.

West Bengal's Chief Minister alleged that some states were not receiving their shares of the GST collection, thus weakening federalism in the country.

"If somebody says that secularism is bad, equality is unthinkable, democracy is dangerous and federal structure is a disaster, we cannot accept it," she said.

During a national debate hosted by 'The Telegraph' on the topic of 'This house believes India does not need a new Constitution', Mamata Banerjee stated that anyone who suggests changing the Constitution is likely doing so to promote a particular ideology or vision. She also expressed her concerns about India potentially moving towards a presidential form of election and emphasised that the preamble of the Constitution embodies its true spirit.

The Chief Minister said that the Constitution of the country was drafted very diligently by taking care of democracy, federalism and secularism.

Banerjee said that the fine balance between the fundamental rights and the country's sovereignty should not be damaged.

"If the Constitution will only be run by the agency, for the agency and of the agency, we cannot accept that," she said, adding, "Constitution is of the people, by the people and for the people".

"I don't have any right to speak. If I say strongly, tomorrow the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will come to my house," she said.

Banerjee sarcastically commented that she has worked with several Prime Ministers, from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, but has never seen a PM as good as the current one. She also added that her party, TMC, maintains political courtesy and respect for all parties and leaders.

Recalling that Dr B R Ambedkar was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, she said that his ideals and vision led the foundation of a strong democracy, ensuring justice, equality, freedom for all citizens.

Banerjee said that the Constitution also did the hard work of awakening unity among the diversity of culture, language, religion and community of the vast country and binds every Indian.

She said that the Constitution has also been amended for the necessity of the country.

"But nowadays, what is going on, I am afraid. It's a horrible thing which is going on. As a human being, a common person, I cannot accept it," she said. She questioned what was the need for democracy and Constitution if "anyone tells us what to eat, wear or which language to speak in".

"We want to live in peace and everyone has a right to do that," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)