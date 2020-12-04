Mamata Banerjee announces free Tabs to 9.5 lakh students to facilitate their online classes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday (December 3) announced that 9.5 lakh students studying in government schools and madrasas would get tablets so that they could attend online classes amidst pandemic.

"Students are suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic. So the state government has decided to provide tabs to 9.5 lakh students studying in Class XII in government schools, government-aided schools and madrasas," Banerjee said.

In order to promote online education, the CM said computers will also be provided to secondary schools because many students are unable to attend online classes because they do not have smartphones or compatible gadgets.

"The tabs will help them participate in online classes and pursue their dreams," she said.

In West Bengal, there are about 36,000 government and government-aided schools, 14,000 higher secondary schools and 636 madrasas.