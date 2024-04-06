Maldives Foreign Minister Thanked India And EAM S Jaishankar For Its Essential Commodities Quota Renewal

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Maldives, India has granted approval for the limited export of essential commodities such as sugar, wheat, rice, and onions to the Maldives. In the wake of this move by India Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer thanked India and India's foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to Twitter the minister said, ""I sincerely thank EAM Dr S Jaishankar and the Government of India for the renewal of the quota to enable Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025. This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries."

Earlier in the day, India has allowed for the export of certain quantities of essential commodities for 2024-25 under a unique bilateral mechanism, at the request of the Maldives government.

The High Commission of India in the Maldives posted on X, stating that the quotas for each of these items have been revised upwards.

"Upon the request of the Government of Maldives, the Government of India has allowed for export of certain quantities of essential commodities for the year 2024-25 under a unique bilateral mechanism, wherein, the quotas for each of these items have been revised upwards," the post stated.

India's Expanded Export Quotas To Maldives

India has approved the highest quantities of essential commodities for export to the Maldives since the arrangement began in 1981. This includes a 25 per cent increase in the quota for river sand and stone aggregates, crucial for the Maldives' construction industry. Additionally, there's a 5 per cent hike in quotas for items like eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and dal (pulses). India also continued exporting rice, sugar, and onions to the Maldives last year despite a global ban on these items. The Indian High Commission in Maldives emphasized India's commitment to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Tussle Between India And Maldives

Relations between India and the Maldives have faced strain since President Muizzu took office, especially with his critical remarks about New Delhi during and after the presidential polls. President Muizzu recently sought debt relief from India while reaffirming India's position as the Maldives' closest ally. He expressed hope for accommodating debt relief measures amid hefty loans taken from India over the years. President Muizzu emphasized the importance of continuing ongoing projects without adverse effects on the Maldives-India relationship.

