Making Math Crazy Again: Trump now says 10 million people will greet him in Ahmedabad

"I hear they're going to have 10 million people. They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the world," Trump said.

"Prime Minister Modi said we will have 10 million people to greet you. Here's my problem, we have a packed house. We have a lot of people, thousands of people who couldn't get in. It's going to look like peanuts from now on. I'll never be satisfied with the crowd if we have 10 million in India,"Trump added.

Well, where are these 10 million people coming from? Ahmedabad's population in the 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.

It seems that Trump refuses to understand the population size of the city.

The bombastic claim, though not unusual for him, sparked a wave of sarcasm and scepticism on Twitter.

Speaking to the reporters, Trump said that PM Modi had promised him that 7 million people will welcome him between the airport and reception event in Ahmedabad. "We're not treated very well by India, but PM Modi told me we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said, referring to a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Trump was busted on Day One of his presidency for exaggerating the number of people attending his inauguration with photoshopped images, everyone but his supporters got a sense of his relationship with numbers.

Trump's claim would have been 80 per cent of the city's population will line up for him. Many noted that Ahmedabad's population in the last 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.

However, the city's civic body on February 16 said that more than 1 lakh participants have confirmed for the 22 km roadshow.