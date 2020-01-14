Makar Sankranti 2020: Wish your loved ones this season with the best messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday to mark the first day of the sun's transit into Makara, symbolising the end of the winter and the begging on longer days, sunlight, and harvests.
The festival is one of the most prominent festivals in the Hindu culture but is celebrated by people of all religions. People come together to fly kites in several parts of the country.
Here are the best Makar Sankranti wishes, messages and images to wish your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.
"As the sun starts its journey towards the north, he makes all happy moments of this year come to life. I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti."
"With great cheerfulness, devotion, zeal and brightest rays of joy and hope, I wish you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti 2020!"
"Basmati k chawal,Urad ki daal,Ghee ki khusbu,Aam ka achar,Dahibare ki Mahak or apno ka Pyar,Mubarak ho apko khichadi ka tyohar.Happy Makar Sankranti!"
"May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life on Makar Sankranti and always.Happy Makar Sankranti!"
"Gud Ki Mithas,Patango Ki Aas,Sankranti Me Manao Jam Kar Ullas.Happy Makar Sankranti!"
