Makar Sankranti 2020: 8 public places where you can fly kites in Mumbai

As Makar Sankranti- the kite flying festival-is around the corner, Mumbai is one of the places where people enjoy their day by flying kites with their friends and family.

So are you still looking for a place to fly kites on Makar Sankranti? Here's a list of beautiful places where you can enjoy your time in the midst of kites flying in skies.

1. Oval Maidan:

Well-known amongst the youth playing cricket and footfall, Oval Maidan is also a great place to fly kites. Imagine flying a kite early in the morning in the midst of Art Deco buildings, Bombay High Court, Raja Bai Clock Tower and other beautiful buildings. Mesmerizng enough?

Place: Oval Maidan, Maharshi Karve Road, Near Mantralaya, Churchgate

Time: 5am to 10.30 pm