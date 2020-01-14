Makar Sankranti 2020: 8 public places where you can fly kites in Mumbai

As Makar Sankranti- the kite flying festival-is around the corner, Mumbai is one of the places where people enjoy their day by flying kites with their friends and family.
So are you still looking for a place to fly kites on Makar Sankranti? Here's a list of beautiful places where you can enjoy your time in the midst of kites flying in skies.
1. Oval Maidan:
Well-known amongst the youth playing cricket and footfall, Oval Maidan is also a great place to fly kites. Imagine flying a kite early in the morning in the midst of Art Deco buildings, Bombay High Court, Raja Bai Clock Tower and other beautiful buildings. Mesmerizng enough?
Place: Oval Maidan, Maharshi Karve Road, Near Mantralaya, Churchgate
Time: 5am to 10.30 pm
2. Shivaji Park:
Otherwise known for political and social gatherings, Shivaji Park is also a place were people flock to fly kites. Sit back and watch people fly kites or fly one yourself, either way you will enjoy the skies filled with flying kites!
Place: Shivaji Park, Dadar West
Time: Open 24 hours
3. Juhu Chowpatty:
Beautiful skies, near the shore, breezy morning. Isn't it worth flying kites in such a pleasant weather? It is also a great place to click pictures of the kites with a blue backdrop, by the way.
Place: Juhu Chowpatty, Juhu
Time: Open 24 hours
4. TMC Gardens:
Isn't a lush green park the best place to fly kites? A place usually crowded with kids playing around, during Sankranti even the old come out to fly kites and enjoy with their families.
Place: TMC Gardens, Patlipada, Thane West
Time: 7 am to 7 pm
5. Yashwant Nagar Cricket Ground:
Flying enthusiasts are often found in a kite flying competition trying to cut strings of others kites. It is an opportunity one should not miss.
Place: Yashwant Nagar Cricket Ground, Yashwant Nagar, Virar East
Time: 6 am to 8 pm
6. Priyadarshini Park:
A park in the heart of South Mumbai, with kids flying their kites, is definitely something you should look out for.
Place: Priyadarshini Park, 51, Nepean Sea Road, Simla Nagar, Malabar Hill
Time: 6 am to 9 pm
7. Central Park:
An outdor theatre, jogging tracks and gardens all around, this is a great place for you and your family to enjoy the festival.
Place: Central Park, Sectors 22, 23 and 24, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
Time: 6am to 11 am and 5pm to 8 pm
8. Chhota Kashmir:
Heart of Goregaon, this place is all about lush green scenary and people's favourite place to hangout. Also a tourist attraction, flying kites on this vibrant festival makes the place look even better.
Place: Chhota Kashmir, Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon
Time: 9 am to 6.30 pm
