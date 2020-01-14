Makar Sankranti 2020: To make sure you have a fun-filled Sankranti, here’s a list of kite flying events in Mumbai

Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites is around the corner and if you haven’t planned anything yet, you’re missing out on a super fun festival.
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of an auspicious phase of sun's transition. It is around the same time when the cold and short days becomes slightly longer and warmer.
Along with worshipping the Sun god and eating delicious til-gud ladoos, flying kites is one of the most popular traditions of Makar Sankranti. People gather in large numbers on terraces and open grounds to fly kites with their friends and family. On the day of the festival the blue sky is splashed with colours with hundreds of beautiful and bright coloured kites.
The tradition of getting together to fly kites is an act of building community and irrespective of religion, people come out in large numbers to enjoy the festival. If you happen to be alone on this vibrant festival, here’s a list of Makar Sankranti festivals happening in Mumbai this year.
Kati Patang- Kora Kendra, Borivali
The Mora Kendra ground is a cultural hub in Mumbai, the ground houses several festival events through the year and is known for the multiple facilities it offers. This Sankranti, the round will have a food hall, resting area, a first-aid kit, music throughout the day and lots more.
Attendees can carry their own kites and manjha or purchase them from the round on the day of the event.
When: January 15, 12 p.m
Where kora Kendra ground 2, Borivali
Entry fee: Rs 100
Free Entry for Kids below 5 years.
Kite Flying Festival- Navi Mumbai
At Airoli in Navi Mumbai, people will be competing and showing off their multiple kit flyin skills here at the Kite Flying Festival. The event is scheduled for January 15.
When: January 15, 6.30 a.m
Where: Lord ForkLore, Airoli, Navi Mumbai
Entry fee: Free
KITE Flying 2020- Dadar west
The event at Dadar’s Aamhi Udyogini Young Entrepreneurs Wing will be a mix nd match of people of all age groups gathered to simply enjoy the festval of Kites.
When: January 18,
Where: Sane Guruji School, Dadar west
Entry fee: Rs 100
Makar Sankranti celebration- Vashi
Reach the House of Lords in Vashi for lip-smacking food-filled Makar Sankranti celebration. The place will also have amazing offers for people on the day so you can enjoy to your fullest without worrying about the prices.
When: January 15, 3 p.m to 6 p.m
Where: House of Lords, Sector 30A, Vashi
Entry fee: Rs 499 for kids and Rs 699 for adults
