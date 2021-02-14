Major tragedy averted in J&K: 7 kg IED recovered, 4 arrested

Jammu
A major terrorist plan to set off an explosion at a crowded place in Jammu on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack was scuttled with the recovery of a powerful IED from a nursing student who was arrested along with three others, a top police officer said on Sunday.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu Range, Mukesh Singh also said six pistols and 15 small Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized from Samba district in a separate operation.
"Over the past four days we were on high alert because there was general intelligence input that terror groups want to trigger a major blast in Jammu city on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The security around all important locations were strengthened," he told reporters here.
Meanwhile, Budgam police and Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army arrested 2 terror associates of banned Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and recovered incriminating materials from their possession on Sunday during naka checking.
Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J&K
New Delhi: A group of envoys from Europe and Africa will visit J&K later this week to take stock of the development and security situation in the valley especially after the successful exercise of the District Development Council elections, officials said on Sunday.
The officials said the two-day visit was scheduled likely for Feb 17 during which the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by Union Territory administration after abrogation of the special status of J&K.
The envoys would meet some of the elected DDC members besides holding a meeting with a few prominent citizens and administrative secretaries.
The showcase would be the recently concluded DDC elections which was completed in December last year, the officials said.
Strengthening of democratic institutions at the grassroots level would be significantly highlighted, the officials said, adding that during the presentation the envoys would be shown how panchayats have been empowered by giving them financial powers.