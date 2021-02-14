Major tragedy averted in J&K: 7 kg IED recovered, 4 arrested

Jammu

A major terrorist plan to set off an explosion at a crowded place in Jammu on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack was scuttled with the recovery of a powerful IED from a nursing student who was arrested along with three others, a top police officer said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Range, Mukesh Singh also said six pistols and 15 small Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized from Samba district in a separate operation.

"Over the past four days we were on high alert because there was general intelligence input that terror groups want to trigger a major blast in Jammu city on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The security around all important locations were strengthened," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Budgam police and Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army arrested 2 terror associates of banned Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and recovered incriminating materials from their possession on Sunday during naka checking.