Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK | File/ Representational Image

In a major setback for the Bhartiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, 13 leaders have quit the party to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as per TV reports.

This comes just two days after four leaders of BJP joined the AIADMK on Sunday. The reason for their resignation was that they were unhappy with the state leadership of the party especially with the functioning of state president K Annamalai. They have accused him of using the party to form a cult around himself instead of strengthening it.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.