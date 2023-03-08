e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMajor setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK

Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK

This comes just two days after four leaders of BJP joined the AIADMK on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK | File/ Representational Image

In a major setback for the Bhartiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, 13 leaders have quit the party to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as per TV reports.

This comes just two days after four leaders of BJP joined the AIADMK on Sunday. The reason for their resignation was that they were unhappy with the state leadership of the party especially with the functioning of state president K Annamalai. They have accused him of using the party to form a cult around himself instead of strengthening it.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India says 15% of its total 1,825 pilots are female pilots

Air India says 15% of its total 1,825 pilots are female pilots

Indian Railway's Bharat Gaurav train to ply from Mumbai to Renigunta

Indian Railway's Bharat Gaurav train to ply from Mumbai to Renigunta

Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK

Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK

On Camera: Jaipur couple romance on bike during Holi eve

On Camera: Jaipur couple romance on bike during Holi eve

In pics: President Draupadi Murmu, Maha CM Eknath Shinde & other politicians celebrate Holi 2023

In pics: President Draupadi Murmu, Maha CM Eknath Shinde & other politicians celebrate Holi 2023