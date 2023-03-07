India’s per capita income growth figures are BJP’s trap: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that the per capita income growth statement made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a “BJP trap and headline management" as the actual data is different.

“Do not fall in BJP's trap of headlines management on India's per capita income. The ‘umbrella’ of protection offered by Congress was stronger to increase your income, than the ‘propaganda’ of the BJP!" Kharge tweeted on Tuesday.

₹1,72,000 per capita income in 2022-23

The comments come in the wake of National Statistics Office (NSO) data showing that the per capita income in terms of net national income, in current prices, was ₹1,72,000 in 2022-23, showing a growth of 15.8 per cent over the previous year, and almost double that of ₹86,647, which was the per capita income in 2014-15.

Kharge pointed out that in 2004, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) wrested power from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) the per capita income was ₹24,143, which increased by 258 per cent to ₹86 647 in 2014 when the NDA came into power again.

According to the NSO data, per capita income at the current prices was estimated at ₹1,27,065 and ₹1,48,524 respectively for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. This shows that there has been a consistent rise in per capita income. In the third quarter of the current fiscal, India's gross domestic product recorded a growth of 4.4 per cent, which was lower than the growth of 6.3 per cent seen in the second quarter of 2022-23, the NSO data said.