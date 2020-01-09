Major fire breaks out in Patparganj Industrial Area of Delhi, 1 killed

New Delhi: Fire has broken out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as 32 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighters are engaged in the operation to douse the fire. According to Delhi police, one person has died in the fire incident.
More details awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)