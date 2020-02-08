Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain: Manoj Tiwari's shocking remark on Kejriwal's visit to mandir

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that his party will form the government in the national capital by winning more than 50 seats. "I have blessings of my brother and the people of Delhi. We have been waiting for our victory here. For the past some years. My sixth sense is saying that BJP will form the government. BJP will form the government in Delhi by winning by more than 50 seats," Tiwari told reporters here.

The BJP leader, however, refused to name a leader who would become the Chief Minister if his party voted to power. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.