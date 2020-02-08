Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain: Manoj Tiwari's shocking remark on Kejriwal's visit to mandir

Amid Delhi elections, a verbal spat broke out between Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari over the Delhi Chief Minister's visit to Hanuman temple. Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said Kejriwal "desecrated" the Hanuman temple by "garlanding the idol with the same hand he used to open his shoes" and called him a "fake devotee".
"Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke,ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain," Manoj Tiwari told news agency ANI.
Tiwari's comment came after Arvind Kejriwal visits to the hanuman temple on Friday. After the visit, Delhi chief minister said he prayed for the progress of the people of Delhi. "Sought blessings of Hanuman ji at famous Hanuman temple at CP. Bhagwan ji said-'You are doing good work. Continue serving people like this. Leave the outcome to me, all will be fine," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Later, Arvind Kejriwal, who a few days ago had recited hanuman chalisa on a news channel, hit out at BJP saying that the party has been mocking him ever since. He said that god is for everyone, to bless everybody, even the BJP.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that his party will form the government in the national capital by winning more than 50 seats. "I have blessings of my brother and the people of Delhi. We have been waiting for our victory here. For the past some years. My sixth sense is saying that BJP will form the government. BJP will form the government in Delhi by winning by more than 50 seats," Tiwari told reporters here.
The BJP leader, however, refused to name a leader who would become the Chief Minister if his party voted to power. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.
