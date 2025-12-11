 'Main Marna Nahi Chahta Tha': Varanasi Man Dies By Suicide, Accuses Wife Of Having Extra-Marital Affair In Video; Case Registered
A Varanasi man, Rahul Mishra, died by suicide after recording a video accusing his wife Sandhya of having an extra-marital affair. In the video, he also accused Sandhya, her alleged lover Shubham Singh, and his mother-in-law of harassment. Mishra expressed love for his son and distress over their separation. Following a complaint by his mother, all three were booked for abetment of suicide

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Varanasi: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where a 30-year-old man, a resident of Lohata town, died by suicide over the alleged infidelity of his wife. The man, identified as Rahul Mishra, recorded a video before ending his life.

In the video, he alleged harassment by his wife and claimed she had a relation with a man named Shubham Singh. He said that he wanted to live and loved his wife and son a lot. Mishra then stated that he could not live without his son.

Video Recorded By Rahul Mishra:

Notably, Mishra shot the video while riding a bike. He had a love marriage with Sandhya five years ago. "I love my wife and my son very much. But my wife is cheating on me and continues to be in touch with a man, with one Shubham Singh Danger, despite objections raised by me," Mishra could be heard saying in the video.

"I am also unable to bear separation from my son and cannot take it any more. I cannot bear this pain any more, and I am going to die today," he added.

"Main marna nahi chahta tha (I don't want to die)," Mishra could be heard saying in the video.

In the pre-suicide video, Mishra could also be heard saying that his wife accused him of forcing her to sleep with his friends. Towards the end of the video, he pleaded to the government to amend Section 498 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section deals with forcing or taking away a married woman for illicit intercourse. Meanwhile, Section 498A punishes the husband and in-laws of a married woman for cruelty against her.

In the video, Rahul also blamed his mother-in-law for instigating Sandhya not to talk to him and to block his number. He also said that men were being harassed after 2014 as the government made laws for women only.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Varuna Zone, Neetu Kadyan, told news agency PTI that Mishra's mother filed a complaint against his wife Sandhya, Shubham Singh alias Danger, and his mother-in-law, Mandvi, on Wednesday, after which they were booked for abetment of suicide.

